BERLIN Germany would like the world's biggest banks to hold a buffer in case of collapse that would be closer to 20 percent of their risk-weighted assets than to 16 percent, a German government official said on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A proposal from the Financial Stability Board, set to be endorsed by leaders of the Group of 20 in Australia later this week, calls for a buffer of 16 to 20 percent of assets from January 2019 for 30 systemically important global banks.

