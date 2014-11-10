Asian stocks ease, cautious ahead of central bank announcements
HONG KONG Asian equities opened slightly lower, as investors stayed cautious awaiting the outcome of several central bank meetings later on Wednesday.
BERLIN Germany would like the world's biggest banks to hold a buffer in case of collapse that would be closer to 20 percent of their risk-weighted assets than to 16 percent, a German government official said on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
A proposal from the Financial Stability Board, set to be endorsed by leaders of the Group of 20 in Australia later this week, calls for a buffer of 16 to 20 percent of assets from January 2019 for 30 systemically important global banks.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Stephen Brown)
CHICAGO McDonald's Corp this month will begin testing its long-awaited U.S. mobile ordering app with the goal of avoiding the kinds of service hiccups that have haunted digital debuts by companies such as Starbucks Corp.
LONDON Fresh from defending Unilever against an unsolicited $143 billion takeover attempt by Kraft Heinz , CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for target companies.