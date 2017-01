Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama shake hands after speaking to reporters following their bilateral meeting alongside the G20 Summit, in Ming Yuan Hall at Westlake Statehouse in Hangzhou, China September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

HANGZHOU, China Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that she had discussed Britain leaving the European Union with U.S. President Barack Obama, and will consult on how the make sure the two countries have the closest possible trading relationship.

The two were meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

