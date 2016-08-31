Passengers are seen on a bus near the West Lake, before G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury believes there is more room for governments to use fiscal policy to boost growth, and will take that message to next week's Group of 20 meeting in China, Under Secretary for International Affairs Nathan Sheets said on Wednesday.

Sheets told Bloomberg Television that countries outside the United States need to use "all available tools" including monetary, fiscal and structural reform to boost growth.

"Particularly the understanding of the appropriate role for fiscal policy is resonating much more clearly with our international counterparts than was the case several years ago," he said.

