(1rst row L-R) German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Angel Gurria attend a group photo session during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Shanghai, China February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde attends the opening ceremony of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Shanghai, China February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde warned that without collective action by global policymakers, the global economy could derail, but added that she sees a renewed sense of urgency to act in concert.

She was speaking at a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Shanghai Saturday.

