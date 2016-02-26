Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (R) walks toward a seat after shaking hands with Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON British finance minister George Osborne said on Friday that risks to the global economy are at their most heightened since the financial crisis, making it the worst possible time for Britain to exit the European Union.

"With risks facing global economy most heightened since crash, now would be worst time for UK to take gamble of EU exit," Osborne said on Twitter.

Osborne is in Shanghai attending a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations. Britain is due to hold a referendum on its EU membership on June 23.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)