Chinese President Xi Jinping (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan pose for a group picture during the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

HANGZHOU, China Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukaev said on Sunday President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to form a joint investment fund between their two countries.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou on Saturday.

"We are concluding work on the formation of a Russian-Turkish investment fund," Ulyukaev said. "At the end of August, Turkey made the necessary legislative changes to create a corresponding partner to our direct investment fund - the Turkish sovereign wealth fund."

"I think by some time in October or November we will have a list of projects and allocate a credit line to begin work."

Putin and Erdogan have been working to restore ties between the two former regional allies following the downing of a Russian plane on the Syrian border by Turkish forces last year.

Turkey announced plans for a sovereign wealth fund last month, intended to boost annual growth over the next decade and reassure investors unnerved by a failed coup attempt in July.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing Jack Stubbs; Editing by Mark Potter)