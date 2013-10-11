Snap's shares open at lowest since market debut
Snap Inc's shares fell as much as 10.4 percent on Tuesday, opening at their lowest since a blockbuster market debut last week.
WASHINGTON Finance officials from the G20 leading economies on Friday called on the United States to act urgently to address short-term fiscal uncertainties.
The U.S. federal government has been partially shut down since October 1 amid a budget standoff between congressional Republicans and the White House. Republicans also have refused to raise the cap on U.S. debt, which could cause a default and throw global markets into chaos.
In a closing summit communique, the G20 also said downside risks remain for the world economy and that emerging markets, which have suffered from volatility in recent months, remain important drivers of global growth.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is developing a plan that will encourage competition in the drug industry and bring down prices for medicines, as the House of Representatives leadership unveiled a new health care plan.
NEW YORK Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to pay more than $800 million to settle with U.S. authorities over allegations it violated U.S. laws restricting the sale of American-made technology to Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter.