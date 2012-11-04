MEXICO CITY A draft communiqué being prepared for Group of 20 policymakers sees elevated risks to the global economy, including from potential fiscal tightening in the United States and Japan, a source familiar with the draft told Reuters on Sunday.

"Global growth remains modest and risks remain elevated, including due to possible delays in the complex implementation of recent policy announcements in Europe, a potential sharp fiscal tightening in the United States and Japan, weaker growth in some emerging markets and additional supply shocks in some commodity markets," the draft said, according to the source.

