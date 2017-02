CANNES, France The G20 called on the global securities regulatory body IOSCO to assess the functioning of credit default swap markets, according to a draft G20 statement.

The draft, obtained by Reuters, also committed to implement initial recommendations by IOSCO "on market integrity and efficiency, including measures to address risks posed by high frequency trading and dark liquidity."

