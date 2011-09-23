WASHINGTON Finance officials from the Group of 20 nations plan to issue a communique after discussions about the world economy but it was unlikely to contain any surprises, a G20 source said.

"It will be on the economic situation. There won't be any surprises in it," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Officials had previously said the G20 meeting, held over a working dinner in Washington, was not expected to yield a communique. World stock prices fell to their lowest level in 13 months on Thursday, hurt by concerns about Europe's debt crisis, weaker Chinese economic data and slow U.S. growth.