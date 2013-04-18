European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn attends a debate on the situation in Cyprus at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

WASHINGTON The euro zone will now spread its fiscal consolidation efforts over more time to help reinvigorate economic growth, as the initial, radical efforts helped restore some market credibility, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.

Faced with investor rebellion in 2010, when markets started refusing loans to some euro zone countries at sustainable rates for fear they would not be paid back, the euro zone had no other choice but to sharply cut borrowing and spending, he told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

This pushed the 17 countries sharing the euro into a recession last year and this year as the combined euro zone budget deficit fell to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2012 from 4.2 percent in 2011.

It is set to shrink to 2.8 percent this year, which would represent a more than halving of the euro zone budget shortfall of 6.3 and 6.2 percent of GDP in 2009 and 2010 respectively.

"In the early phase of the crisis it was essential to restore the credibility of fiscal policy in Europe because that was fundamentally questioned by market forces," Rehn said.

"There was no choice. Decisive action was taken. Now as we have restored the credibility in the short-term, that gives us the possibility of having a smoother path of fiscal adjustment in the medium-term," he said.

Rehn also noted the European Central Bank was buying euro zone governments time to reform with its long-term refinancing operations and the outright monetary transaction plan that showed investors the bank stood firmly behind the euro.

"We structure efforts to put public finances in order more over time, it is rational policy making at the current juncture," Rehn said.

"There is market confidence to do it now, like you see from the very successful Spanish bond auction today - with the best yields since 2010," he said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday that a rush towards fiscal austerity in Europe had worsened the economic situation in some countries, and there was a need to assess the impact of budget cuts on growth and employment.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde, speaking about Spain, said while the country needed further budget consolidation, it should no longer be the "up front, heavy-duty" consolidation that was initially planned.

"They are preaching to the converted," Rehn said of the Lew and Lagarde remarks. "I have been somewhat struck by the perception of the economic and fiscal policy in Europe."

He said the deficit reduction numbers showed Europe had already taken decisions to spread fiscal consolidation over a longer period last year, since the size of 2013 budget deficits was decided roughly a year ago.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Neil Stempleman)