CANNES, France Euro zone leaders discussed how to accelerate building an effective firewall against bond market turmoil at a meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit on Thursday, Spanish officials said.

Talks among the leaders of France, Germany, Spain, Italy, European Union institutions and the International Monetary Fund, or IMF, had centered on strengthening measures to protect the single currency area's vulnerable peripheral member states.

"The focus of the euro zone talks was on speeding up and strengthening firewall measures to protect the euro zone, including possibly bigger credit lines for peripherals," one Spanish official told reporters.

The official later phoned Reuters to clarify that he was making a technical point regarding the use of the European Financial Stability Facility, or EFSF, rescue fund firstly for bond buying, secondly to aid banks and thirdly, to provide possible credit lines.

He said credit lines are a remote possibility and were not discussed at the euro zone leaders meeting on Thursday beyond their being a possible option within the EFSF.

Euro zone leaders agreed in July to widen the scope of the bloc's rescue fund to allow it to make loans on strict conditionality before countries are shut out of credit markets. The provision, approved by national parliaments last month, has not yet been used but Italy and Spain are seen as the most likely recipients.

Separately a G20 official familiar with the talks in Cannes said on Thursday the IMF has proposed creating a new short-term line of credit to help countries facing economic shocks beyond their control.

(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Writing by Paul Taylor and Fiona Ortiz)