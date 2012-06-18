LOS CABOS, Mexico European leaders need to show a clear commitment to making the structural reforms needed to pull the euro zone out of its debt crisis, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Monday.

He said Europe has the resources to solve its problems but that its governments need to show the political will and that most foreign leaders hope to see greater financial union among the euro zone countries.

"What the European countries need to do and what we'll be looking to see are clear commitments that they are prepared to take all of the necessary actions ... and to create the structural changes necessary to create a ... financial union in Europe," Harper told reporters at a Group of 20 summit meeting in Mexico.

