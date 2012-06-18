LOS CABOS, Mexico The following are highlights of comments by leaders and officials at the Group of 20 summit meeting in the Mexican beach resort of Los Cabos on Monday.

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

"The result of the Greek election let me hope that there will be a quick creation of a new stable government. This is good news for the whole of Europe.

"The new government will and must stick to the commitments, which the country has agreed on."

SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT LEE MYUNG-BAK

"The world is looking to the June 28-29 EU summit for important conclusions on the euro zone ... During the 1997 Asian financial crisis, Korea experienced large-scale corporate bankruptcies and mass unemployment, and moved quickly to restore market confidence and restructure its economy.

SPAIN ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS

"Spain is a solvent country and a country which has the capacity to grow.

"We think ... that the way markets are penalizing Spain today does not reflect the efforts we have made or the growth potential of the economy.

"I think that European leaders are united, we know perfectly well that we are all in the same boat. We know perfectly well that we have to keep going in one direction, in the direction of making more progress towards fiscal union and banking union and there, for example, I think that decisions can be taken very quickly and we could see those in the next few days."

EU PRESIDENT JOSE MANUEL BARROSO

"The euro is very high, it is not a problem. It is a very strong currency. If you ask in Europe, many would like it to be a little weaker."