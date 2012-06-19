LOS CABOS, Mexico The following are highlights of comments by leaders and officials at the Group of 20 summit meeting in the Mexican beach resort of Los Cabos on Tuesday.

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL "We had a very intensive discussion about the different risks for a sustainable growth."

"There are various fields which cause concern, which include the issue of budget-consolidation in the U.S. and the economic policy in some emerging-countries."

On pressure on Europeans: "It is obvious that we have problems in the euro zone, and that it is necessary to act ... but the important thing is ... that we (the Europeans) have made clear that we are determined to act."

On Greece: "I have talked to (IMF chief Christine) Lagarde yesterday. I asked her to get the next troika-delegation pretty fast to Greece."

"Before acting we now at first have to wait for the results of the troika-mission. The rules have to be followed."