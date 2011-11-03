CANNES, France The G20 is considering a proposal by the International Monetary Fund to create a new short-term line of credit to help countries that are facing economic shocks beyond their control, a G20 official familiar with the talks said on Thursday.

In an another effort to boost liquidity, the G20 is also considering injecting billions of dollars into the global economy through a second special allocation of IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs). Such a move would bolster financial stability in the face of growing uncertainty caused by the euro zone sovereign debt crisis , the official said.

The new credit facility would be built into the IMF's existing Precautionary Credit Line for well performing countries encountering balance of payment needs caused by exogenous shocks.

The official said IMF member countries would have to request the credit line, which would be made available over a period of six months without IMF conditionality. The amount of financing would be capped at about 500 percent of each members' IMF quota, or subscription.

The IMF board is set to discuss the proposal next week although approval by the G20 would lend political momentum.

Asked whether such a line of credit would be available to such countries such as Italy or Spain, which are facing market pressures from the debt crisis in Greece, the official said: "It would not be a good characterization."

GLOBAL LIQUIDITY BOOST

A G20 summit in London in 2009 supported an allocation of $250 billion of IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the Fund's internal unit of account, to boost liquidity in the midst of the global financial crisis and credit squeeze. The SDR is made up of a basket of euro, yen, sterling and dollars and each country's SDR allocation is based on the size of its IMF quota share, which is broadly calculated according to the size of the economy, trade and reserves.

As in 2009, the SDRs could be used by one member state to lend to others, as well as increase the reserves of a country, thereby providing more financial stability.

The IMF created SDRs in 1969 as a way to support its member countries and are allocated according to members' IMF quotas, which are broadly based on a country's relative size in the world economy.

The official said there was talk that euro zone members could pool their share of the resources and indicated that discussions about a special allocation of SDRs was in the early stages.

"There is no resolution yet but for sure people will say they do more. Whether they actually specify to do more is not clear," the official said.

