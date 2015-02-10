ISTANBUL Countries benefiting from cheaper global oil prices must not be tempted to relax their structural reform programs, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 finance chiefs on Tuesday.

"The oil price is low. The main thing is not to relax in implementing structural measures. There's this free for all and it won't necessarily last forever and in these conditions it's important not to forget institutional reforms that were previously started," he told reporters.

