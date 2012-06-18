U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with Mexico's President Felipe Calderon in Los Cabos June 18, 2012. Obama is in Los Cabos, Mexico to attend the G20 leaders summit. REUTERS/Jason Reed

LOS CABOS, Mexico U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday the outcome of Greece's election showed a "positive prospect" for the formation of a Greek government that could work well with international partners who are helping it address its debt crisis.

Obama, speaking during a meeting with Mexican President Felipe Calderon at a gathering of the Group of 20, said leaders must work to stabilize the world financial system and avoid protectionism.

"The election in Greece yesterday indicates a positive prospect for not only them forming a government, but also them working constructively with their international partners in order that they can continue on the path of reform and do so in a way that also offers the prospects for the Greek people to succeed and prosper," Obama said.

"We are going to be working under your leadership," and with European partners, Obama said to Calderon, "to make sure that the economy grows, the situation stabilizes, confidence returns to the markets."

Calderon said Obama had told him Mexico was invited to join negotiations on the TPP, a proposed free trade pact now being negotiated between the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Peru, Chile, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore.

"The United States and other countries who make up the TPP have welcomed Mexico...to join this initiative," he said through a translator. "This is a great piece of news for Mexicans."

Calderon said he expected his country to join the negotiations in the next month.

Mexico, Canada, and Japan asked more than seven months ago to join talks on the TPP.

U.S. concerns about Japan's barriers to auto imports and Canada's agricultural supply management program have kept Washington from supporting those two countries' bids.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick, writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)