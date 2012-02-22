Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade will host a two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers at the weekend.

February's meeting will likely be dominated by discussion of the European debt crisis rather than currency policy, with euro zone countries pushing for their G20 partners to commit more money to the International Monetary Fund to help victims of the crisis.

Mexico has taken part in all the G20 summits and meetings and hosted the Ministerial G20 Meeting in 1993 and now chairs the Annual Presidency of the G20. There will be a G20 leaders summit in June 2012.

The following is a look at the G20 and details of some of their recent meetings:

WHAT IS THE GROUP OF 20 (G20):

- The Group of 20 first met in Berlin in December 1999. It was created as a response to the Asian financial crisis of 1997-98, which exposed the need to bring emerging market nations into the core of global economic discussion and governance.

- Its 19 member countries are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

- The European Union is the 20th member, represented by the rotating Council presidency and the European Central Bank. G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet annually.

- The Group of 20 represents around 90 percent of global gross national product, 80 per cent of world trade (including EU intra-trade) and two-thirds of the world's population.

RECENT SUMMITS:

November 2008 - G20 leaders met in Washington and agreed on an "action plan" to try to restore global growth and bring order to a financial system reeling from a worldwide credit crisis.

- The G20 leaders pledged to "work together to restore global growth" but stopped short of any coordinated new fiscal measures, saying spending policies should be used to stimulate domestic demand rapidly, as appropriate for each nation.

April 2009 - The G20 agreed a $1.1 trillion deal in London on to combat the deepest economic downturn since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

- The center piece was the tripling of IMF's war chest to$750 billion from $250 billion, giving it much more money to lend out to countries that run into financial trouble.

September 2009 - The focal point for a meeting in Pittsburgh was the "Framework for Strong, Sustainable and Balanced Growth," which was a commitment to adopt domestic policies that would foster healthier global growth less prone to the booms and busts that marked the last decade.

June 2010 - The first signs of fractures were clearly visible in a summit in Toronto, Canada as a synchronized global recession gave way to a multi-speed recovery.

- Greece's debt troubles turned attention on the precarious state of some European governments' finances and cast doubt on the very survival of the euro zone. Germany led a drive toward austerity, arguing that healthy government finances would foster confidence and thus a recovery.

November 2010 - In the South Korean capital, Seoul, Washington had to give up on getting others to agree to numerical targets for current account deficits and surpluses.

- Instead, G20 leaders instructed their finance ministers to draw up a set of "indicative guidelines" to measure large current account imbalances, in consultation with the IMF, but left the details to be discussed in the first half of 2011.

November 2011 - The last two-day G20 meeting in the southern French resort of Cannes agreed broadly to ramp up the IMF's warchest to help stop euro zone contagion plunging the world back into recession.

- The G20 also named 29 banks as being so important to the global financial system that they are likely to need to hold more capital than rivals and must put in place a plan to let them be wound up without taxpayer help were they to hit trouble. Sources: Reuters, www.G20.org

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)