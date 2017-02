PARIS Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Friday that the euro zone's EFSF financial rescue fund did not have sufficient resources.

Asked on the sidelines of an OECD conference in Paris if the European Financial Stability Facility had enough funds, he said: "I don't think so."

Storchak said resolving the euro zone's debt crisis was the most urgent issue to be discussed during Group of 20 finance chief talks on Friday and Saturday.

(Reporting by Vicky Buffery; Writing by Leigh Thomas)