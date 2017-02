SEOUL Finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies affirmed their commitment to take all necessary coordinated steps to support financial stability and foster strong economic growth, said a joint statement released by South Korea on Monday.

"We will remain in close contact through the coming weeks and cooperate as appropriate, ready to take action to ensure financial stability and liquidity in financial markets," it added.

