BRISBANE Australia Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, the host of the G20 Leaders Summit, said on Saturday he wanted an informal retreat of leaders to discuss economic reform but was open to other issues.

With global security concerns on the rise in Ukraine and the Middle East, and high profile moves on battling climate change garnering headlines, Abbott has been working to keep the focus on growth and jobs.

"Obviously I would like this discussion to focus on the politics of economic reform," Abbott said as he opened the session.

"In the end, though, this is your retreat, it is open to any of you to raise any subject that you wish."

