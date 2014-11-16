Wall St. up as Fed raises rates but stays course
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected.
BRISBANE Australia Members of the Group of 20 large countries said on Sunday they had agreed a series of measures that would boost their economies by an extra 2.1 percent over five years by promoting infrastructure investment and trade.
The G20 also agreed to work together to crack down on tax dodging and corruption, and strengthen financial institutions to avoid a repeat of the 2008 global financial crisis.
Also included was support for "strong and effective action to address climate change", an issue that was included only after "trench warfare negotiations" between hosts Australia and other members including the United States and Europe, according to EU officials.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Eric Meijer)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected.
NEW YORK Wall Street's top banks see two additional interest rate rises this year from the Federal Reserve and most expect at least three more in 2018, a Reuters poll showed Wednesday after the U.S. central bank lifted rates for the second time in three months.
WASHINGTON U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.