Oil slides as market discounts OPEC output cut extension talk
NEW YORK Oil prices on Tuesday fell close to its lowest in a week as the market discounted the latest talk by OPEC that it would extend output cuts beyond June.
BRISBANE Australia Leaders at the G20 Summit are seeking to lay the foundations for a new global energy trade regime to help ensure open markets and prevent oil and gas supplies being used as tools of foreign policy, the Australian newspaper reported on Saturday.
A central part of the plan, which has the backing of Saudi Arabia and Russia, would be an institution to sit above OPEC and the International Energy Agency, the newspaper said in an unsourced report.
The talks on energy security have not been concluded and could be influenced by the growing debate over climate change, it added.
The G20 agreement is expected to include commitments on security of energy supply, which would preclude embargoes of any sort, and transparency of pricing, according to the Australian.
Limits on the use of energy subsidies and commitments to energy efficiency are also likely to form part of the agreement.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast)
The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee told bankers gathered in Washington on Tuesday that his party would not support drastic changes to the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
NEW YORK U.S. and European shares tumbled on Tuesday on concerns that higher interest rates and pro-growth U.S. policies were on hold, boosting safe-haven Treasuries and gold prices, while the euro hit a more than six-week high against the dollar on soothed French election worries.