Wall St. up as Fed raises rates but stays course
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected.
BRISBANE Australia German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said there had been a breakthrough in the Bali trade negotiations that might allow a deal to be finalised at the World Trade Organization.
Speaking at a media conference at the G20 summit in Brisbane, Merkel said the group had made progress in regulating major global banks so that taxpayers would not have to bail them out should they run into trouble.
Merkel also criticized the delay of quota reforms at the International Monetary Fund, which have been on hold since 2010.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected.
NEW YORK Wall Street's top banks see two additional interest rate rises this year from the Federal Reserve and most expect at least three more in 2018, a Reuters poll showed Wednesday after the U.S. central bank lifted rates for the second time in three months.
WASHINGTON U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.