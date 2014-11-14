BRISBANE Australia Europe's foreign ministers will meet on Monday to assess the situation in Ukraine and whether further steps including additional sanctions were needed against Russia, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Saturday.

Speaking at the meeting of G20 leaders in Brisbane, which Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending, Van Rompuy said Ukraine would be high on the agenda when EU leaders meet with U.S. President Barack Obama.

"Russia for its part must apply all its influence on rebels to ensure the implementation of the Minsk agreements," Van Rompuy told a media conference.

"Russia must stop the inflow of weapons and troops from its territory into Ukraine and Russia must withdraw those already present."

Putin is expected to come under intense diplomatic pressure to change tack on Ukraine at the G20 meeting.

Ukraine's pro-Western leaders and NATO have accused Russia of sending soldiers and weapons into eastern regions of Ukraine to help pro-Russian rebels launch a possible new offensive in a war that has killed more than 4,000 people since April.

"The EU foreign ministers will on Monday assess the situation on the ground and discuss possible further steps," Van Rompuy said.

"I want to restate that the European Union continues to believe that there can only be political solution to the crisis. We will continue to use all diplomatic tools, including sanctions, at our disposal."

