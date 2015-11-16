BELEK, Turkey The leaders of the world's largest economies remain committed to a goal of lifting their collective output by an additional 2 percent by 2018, they said in a statement on Monday, even though growth remains uneven and weaker than expected globally.

In their final communique from a summit in Turkey, the leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) also said they would "carefully calibrate" and "clearly communicate" policy decisions, a nod to the sensitivity of financial markets, which have seen dramatic moves this year on expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike.

The communique, largely unchanged from the draft document reported by Reuters on Sunday, also emphasized previous exchange rate commitments and pledges to resist protectionism.

"We remain committed to achieving our ambition to lift collective G20 GDP by an additional 2 percent by 2018," the leaders said.

"Our top priority is timely and effective implementation of our growth strategies that include measures to support demand and structural reforms."

(Reporting by David Dolan)