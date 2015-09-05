ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Saturday brave and determined steps were needed if the Group of 20 leading economies was to reach its targets on boosting global growth.

Addressing a meeting of G20 finance chiefs in the Turkish capital Ankara, Davutoglu also said volatility in global markets was making infrastructure investment plans more difficult, and that while recovery in developed economies may be becoming more solid, emerging markets had lost some of their earlier dynamism.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall)