BELEK, Turkey Attacks in Paris claimed by Islamic State which killed 129 people were a strike against French values rather than actions, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Turkey on Monday.

"They (Islamic State) are not hitting us for what we are doing, but for what we are," Fabius told a news conference in the southwestern Turkish town of Belek.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Nick Tattersall)