BELEK, Turkey Members of the Group of 20 leading economies agreed at a summit in Turkey that terrorism must be tackled with a combination of measures, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

"We agreed that the challenge cannot just be tackled militarily, but rather with multiple measures," she told a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Turkey.

This involved intelligence service cooperation and surveillance of online communications, she said, adding that many of those at the meeting "stressed, and this has ties to financial markets, that the terrorists' cash flow must be stopped."

