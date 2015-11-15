Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Venezuelan state television TeleSUR in Damascus, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on September 26, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

BELEK, Turkey The leaders of the Group of 20 will probably discuss Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's fate at a meeting late on Sunday when they talk about the conflict in Syria and the fight against terrorism, Kremlin's sherpa to the G20 said.

"I think this will happen now," Svetlana Lukash told journalists on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Turkey's coastal province of Antalya, when asked whether Assad's future would be discussed.

"Now begins a working dinner of the G20 leaders on terrorism and refugees, and it is planned to discuss joint action and approaches and also to discuss the draft of a joint statement on terrorism," she said.

