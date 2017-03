BELEK, Turkey The Kremlin said on Sunday it was too early to speak of a rapprochement between Russia and the West after the attacks in Paris on Friday, claimed by Islamic State, that killed 127 people.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesman, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20), said, "It's too early to speak of (rapprochement)".

