WASHINGTON European leaders are unlikely to announce significant progress on measures to address the euro zone crisis at a meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 nations next week, a senior U.S. official told reporters on Wednesday.

The official, who acknowledged he was playing down expectations of a G20 breakthrough on an issue that poses a huge threat to the world economy, said the United States was pressing Europeans to provide more clarity on their plans before a June 28-29 European Union summit that is supposed to map out the future of the euro zone.

European leaders were trying to build consensus before that summit meeting, he said, and might preview some of their plans at the G20 meeting in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he did not expect a quick resolution to Greece's membership in the euro zone after its election on Sunday.

Greeks have been pulling cash out of banks and stocking up with food ahead of the vote, which many citizens fear will result in the country being forced out of the euro.

The last published opinion polls showed the conservative New Democracy party, which backs the 130-billion-euro ($160 billion) bailout that is keeping Greece afloat, running neck-and-neck with the leftist SYRIZA party, which wants to cancel the rescue deal.

The U.S. official said whoever wins will have to form a coalition government and negotiate with European counterparts, so the vote would not provide a definitive signal on what happens next. The process of figuring out how to move forward would take a lot of time no matter who wins, he said.

Global financial markets have been on edge for weeks, worried that elections in Greece could spark a more virulent phase of Europe's debt crisis.

The official said that everyone is and should be worried about the risk of bank runs and financial contagion.

