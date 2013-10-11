WASHINGTON WASHINGTON Oct 11 The United States felt it appropriate to mention in the Group of 20 communique that it must quickly resolve a looming fiscal crisis, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday.

The communique released earlier in the day singled out the United States as needing "to take urgent action to address short-term fiscal uncertainties."

U.S. officials thought this was warranted because they agree it is imperative for the United States to raise a cap on government borrowing, the official said.

If Congress and the Obama administration don't reach a deal soon to raise America's $16.7 trillion cap on government borrowing, the country could begin defaulting on its obligations by the end of the month.

The two-day G20 meeting, which concluded on Friday, was dominated by concerns over America's political crisis.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)