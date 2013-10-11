Snap's shares open at lowest since market debut
Snap Inc's shares fell as much as 10.4 percent on Tuesday, opening at their lowest since a blockbuster market debut last week.
WASHINGTON WASHINGTON Oct 11 The United States felt it appropriate to mention in the Group of 20 communique that it must quickly resolve a looming fiscal crisis, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday.
The communique released earlier in the day singled out the United States as needing "to take urgent action to address short-term fiscal uncertainties."
U.S. officials thought this was warranted because they agree it is imperative for the United States to raise a cap on government borrowing, the official said.
If Congress and the Obama administration don't reach a deal soon to raise America's $16.7 trillion cap on government borrowing, the country could begin defaulting on its obligations by the end of the month.
The two-day G20 meeting, which concluded on Friday, was dominated by concerns over America's political crisis.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is developing a plan that will encourage competition in the drug industry and bring down prices for medicines, as the House of Representatives leadership unveiled a new health care plan.
NEW YORK Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to pay more than $800 million to settle with U.S. authorities over allegations it violated U.S. laws restricting the sale of American-made technology to Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter.