WASHINGTON The United States expressed concern on Tuesday about whether domestic demand will remain a principal driver of Japan's economy.

"Japan's economy has been largely driven by domestic demand over the last two years, but the outlook for domestic demand has clouded," U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in a letter to members of the Group of 20, which includes many of the world's largest economies.

