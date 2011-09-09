MARSEILLE, France Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday he hoped his colleagues at a G7 gathering in France would agree that countries must stick to a painful fiscal consolidation or face worse problems later.

"I hope we would all agree we have to stay the course, that we have to go through the pain of fiscal consolidation," Flaherty told Reuters Television. "It's not easy, it creates stresses in some countries, but it's necessary, we have to get through this rough patch."

"There's no point kicking the can down the road. If we don't deal with it now we'll have to deal with it later and we know that these problems do not get better with the passage of time."

Finance ministers and central bankers from the G7 economic powers were in the French city of Marseille to discuss the faltering global recovery, debt crises, stability in the banking sector and Japan's stance on the strong yen.

