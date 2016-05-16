TOKYO German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said his government has not received specific requests from Japan to deploy additional fiscal stimulus steps, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

But Schaeuble said the Group of Seven countries were working closely together to work out a basic framework on economic policies ahead of their finance leaders' gathering in Sendai, northern Japan, this week, according to the Nikkei.

Asked about a U.S. Treasury Department report including Japan and Germany on a list of countries Washington was monitoring on currency policy, Schaeuble said the euro is now at its highest level against the dollar in the past year.

The G7 and the Group of 20 countries have an agreement not to use currencies to give their countries a competitive trade advantage, Schaeuble said in an interview with the Nikkei published on Monday.

