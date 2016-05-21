Dan Loeb: Trump will make hedge funds great again
NEW YORK U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.
SENDAI, Japan French finance minister Michel Sapin said on Saturday he saw no big discrepancies in the currency market and no need to intervene in currencies.
Monetary policy is well-adapted to the global economic environment, but countries that have the leeway should use fiscal policies to boost growth, Sapin said in an interview with Reuters at a Group of Seven summit in Sendai, Japan.
Sapin said G7 members did not discuss how to respond to market turmoil if Britain votes to leave the European Union next month but instead discussed how to keep Britain in the European Union.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing energy imports from the United States, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as he prepares to meet President Donald Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a U.S. plant for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter said, the latest global firm to consider a response to criticism about imports from new U.S. President Donald Trump.