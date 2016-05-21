Dan Loeb: Trump will make hedge funds great again
NEW YORK U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.
SENDAI, Japan Finance leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies reaffirmed their existing exchange-rate agreements, including not targeting exchange rates and that excess volatility and disorderly currency moves could hurt the economy, Japan said in a summary of G7 discussions issued on Saturday.
The G7 finance leaders "underscored the importance of all countries refraining from competitive devaluation," according to the summary.
The summary included a note saying it "does not officially represent the G7 consensus."
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing energy imports from the United States, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as he prepares to meet President Donald Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a U.S. plant for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter said, the latest global firm to consider a response to criticism about imports from new U.S. President Donald Trump.