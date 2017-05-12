BARI, Italy A communique by finance chiefs from some of the world's richest nations will include a clause on trade, contrary to initial plans, a German official said on Friday.

The German G7 source said a draft communique had been unanimously agreed by all G7 representatives at a meeting on Friday and Saturday in Bari, Italy, and that a final approval by the ministers was needed.

The source did not say what the clause on trade entails.

Finance chiefs and central bankers of the G20 group of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open at a meeting in Germany in March, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States.

An Italian G7 official said on Friday the clause on trade used by the G7 would repeat the language of the G20 at Baden Baden, which merely said the group was "working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies."

