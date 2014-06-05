U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron (not pictured) at the G7 Summit in Brussels June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BRUSSELS President Barack Obama said on Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin must recognize and work with Ukraine's new government and stop "provocations" along its border, or face tougher sanctions from members of the G7 group of nations.

"We will have a chance to see what Mr. Putin does over the next two, three, four weeks, and if he remains on the current course then we’ve already indicated the kinds of actions that we’re prepared to take," Obama told at a news conference at the end of a G7 summit.

The president added that he would have preferred it if France had held back on the sale of Mistral helicopter carriers to Russia.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason in Brussels and Steve Holland in Washington, editing by Mike Peacock)