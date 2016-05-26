Asian shares edge up, dollar capped after Fed
TOKYO Asian shares ticked up while the dollar was capped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of any immediate rate hike.
ISE-SHIMA, Japan Leaders from the Group of Seven industrial powers agreed on Thursday the global economy is facing big risks, and host Japan will push ahead with its growth agenda, said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"Based on these Ise-Shima economic initiatives, we are going to have the G7 promote the Abenomics' three-arrow policy" of bold monetary policy, flexible fiscal spending and structural reforms, Abe told reporters on the sidelines of the first day of a two-day summit in Ise-Shima, central Japan.
The global economy is high on the summit agenda, along with such issues as terrorism, maritime security and cyber security.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Mallard)
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO President Donald Trump's travel restrictions on people from seven countries could dampen international enrollment at U.S. colleges, at a time they have become increasingly reliant on tuition revenue from overseas students.
LONDON The Bank of England will probably try on Thursday to avoid adding to speculation about a first interest rate hike in nearly a decade, even as it acknowledges the resilience of Britain's economy since last year's Brexit vote shock.