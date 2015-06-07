KRUEN, Germany U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed Greece in their bilateral meeting ahead of a summit of Group of Seven (G7) leaders, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Sunday.

The two leaders agreed Greece must reform and return to sustainable long-term growth, with Obama hopeful Athens and its partners can chart that course without causing volatility in financial markets, the spokesman added.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Kevin Liffey; Writing by Paul Carrel)