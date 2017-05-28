Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), arrives at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta walks next to Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni during arrivals at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi (2-L) at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi (C) gestures to U.S. President Donald Trump as German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) looks on at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde shakes hands with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni as she arrives for a working session with outreach countries and international organizations at the G7 Summit, in Taormina, Italy May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a working session with outreach countries and international organizations at the G7 Summit, in Taormina, Italy May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L), Christine Lagarde (2-L), head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a working session with outreach countries and international organizations at the G7 Summit, in Taormina, Italy May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) talks to OECD Secretary-General Jose Angel Gurria at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives for a working session with outreach countries and international organizations at the G7 Summit, in Taormina, Italy May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Christine Lagarde (R), head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as they attend an expanded session during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndR) speaks to Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau (R) near Christine Lagarde (L), head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (2ndL), as they attend an expanded session during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a family photo at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during a family photo at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) stands with French President Emmanuel Macron (C) during a family photo with African leaders after an expanded session at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

U.S President Donald Trump poses with G7 leaders and leaders of African nations during a family photo at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Front row, L-R: Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, Guinea's President Alpha Conde, U.S. President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou pose for a family photo with other participants of the G7 summit during the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7, the group of most industrialized economies, plus the European Union, in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

L-R: Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, Guinea's President Alpha Conde, U.S. President Donald Trump, African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina, Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn pose following a family photo of the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

General view of the discussion table at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives next to R-L: Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi, Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni for a family photo at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

L-R Front Row: Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, Guinea's President Alpha Conde, U.S. President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi pose for a family photo with other participants of the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Front row, L-R: Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, Guinea's President Alpha Conde, U.S. President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi pose for a family photo with other participants of the G7 summit during the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7, the group of most industrialized economies, plus the European Union, in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

TAORMINA, Italy Under pressure from Group of Seven allies, U.S. President Donald Trump backed a pledge to fight protectionism on Saturday, but refused to endorse a global climate change accord, saying he needed more time to decide.

The summit of G7 wealthy nations pitted Trump against the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada and Japan on several issues, with European diplomats frustrated at having to revisit questions they had hoped were long settled.

However, diplomats stressed there was broad agreement on an array of foreign policy problems, including the renewal of a threat to slap further economic sanctions on Russia if its interference in neighboring Ukraine demanded it.

"We are satisfied by how things went," said Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, while acknowledging splits with Washington in some areas. "We do not disguise this division. It emerged very clearly in our conversations."

Trump himself hailed what he called "a tremendously productive meeting", saying he had strengthened U.S. ties with longstanding partners.

The president, who has previously called global warming a hoax, came under concerted pressure from the other leaders to honor the 2015 Paris Agreement on curbing carbon emissions.

Although he tweeted that he would make a decision next week, his apparent reluctance to embrace the first-ever legally binding global climate deal that was signed by 195 countries clearly annoyed German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"The entire discussion about climate was very difficult, if not to say very dissatisfying," she told reporters. "There are no indications whether the United States will stay in the Paris Agreement or not."

Putting a positive spin on it, French President Emmanuel Macron said he was sure Trump, who he praised as "pragmatist", would back the deal having listened to his G7 counterparts.

"Only a few weeks ago, people thought that the United States would pull out and that no talks would be possible," said Macron, who, like Trump, was making his first G7 appearance.

Merkel, by contrast, was attending her 12th such gathering, and clearly believed she had overcome climate change scepticism at a 2007 summit, when she convinced the then U.S. President George W. Bush to pursue substantial cuts in greenhouse gases.

PROTECTIONISM

Disappointment over the Paris Agreement was countered by relief when Trump agreed on Saturday to language in the final G7 communique that pledged "to fight all forms of protectionism" and committed to a rules-based international trade system.

During his election campaign, Trump threatened unilateral tariffs on Mexican and Chinese goods and said he would quit the North American Free Trade agreement unless it was renegotiated to his liking. Earlier this week he called Germany "very bad" on trade because of its U.S. surplus.

In a tweet after his plane took off, Trump said he had had "great meetings on everything, especially on trade", highlighting the part of the communique which called "for the removal of all trade-distorting practices".

He made no mention of protectionism.

Meeting in a luxury hotel overlooking the Mediterranean sea, hosts Italy had hoped that the summit would focus on Europe's migration crisis and the problems of Africa.

The internal G7 divisions and a suicide bombing in Britain on Monday, that killed 22, overshadowed the Italian agenda, but on Saturday five African leaders joined the world leaders to discuss their continent's potential.

Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou urged the G7 to take urgent measures to end the crisis in Libya - the point of departure for hundreds of thousands of migrants looking for a better life in Europe. He also criticized them for not honoring aid promises to fight poverty in West Africa's poorest regions.

"Be it Niger, a transit nation, or the countries of origin, it is only through development that we will prevent illegal migration," Issoufou said.

The final communique was just six pages long, against 32 pages last year, with diplomats saying the leaders wanted a simpler document to help them reach a wider audience.

Security questions dominated discussions on Friday, with the leaders vowing to work harder to combat terrorism and calling on internet providers and social media firms to "substantially increase" efforts to rein in extremist content.

Speaking to U.S. servicemen and women at the end of the summit, Trump promised to defeat terrorism and said he had made "extraordinary gains to advance security".

The speech was the last engagement of his first foreign tour since taking office - a trip that took him to Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Palestinian Territories, Rome, Brussels and Sicily.

"I think we hit a home run no matter where we are," Trump said, before boarding his plane back to Washington.

(Additional reporting by Steve Holland, Steve Scherer, Giselda Vagnoni, John Irish, Andrea Rinke and Noah Barkin; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Andrew Bolton)