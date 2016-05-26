Asian shares edge up, dollar capped after Fed
TOKYO Asian shares ticked up while the dollar was capped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of any immediate rate hike.
ISE-SHIMA Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told fellow Group of Seven leaders on Thursday that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs are also a concern to Europe, a top Japanese government official said.
Chairing the first of two days of a G7 summit in central Japan, Abe told his counterparts that Pyongyang's development of nuclear technology and ballistic missiles poses a threat to international peace, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshige Seko told reporters.
The prime minister also said it is important to have Russia's constructive engagement in neighboring Ukraine and said Japan is ready to extend a fresh $500 million in aid to Iraq, Seko said.
(Writing by William Mallard)
TOKYO Asian shares ticked up while the dollar was capped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of any immediate rate hike.
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO President Donald Trump's travel restrictions on people from seven countries could dampen international enrollment at U.S. colleges, at a time they have become increasingly reliant on tuition revenue from overseas students.
LONDON The Bank of England will probably try on Thursday to avoid adding to speculation about a first interest rate hike in nearly a decade, even as it acknowledges the resilience of Britain's economy since last year's Brexit vote shock.