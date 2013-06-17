ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland Several dozen protesters briefly breached the metal security barrier surrounding the G8 summit venue in Northern Ireland on Monday, but withdrew when police threatened to arrest them.

The protesters broke away from a march of around 1,000 environmentalists and rights activists, most of whom stopped as planned when they reached the metal fence around 2 miles from the Lough Erne resort.

They climbed over barbed wire and ran into a field waving banners and flags, but when dozens of police, some with dogs and plastic shields, blocked their path to the resort, they withdrew and dispersed.

Police said no arrests were made.

