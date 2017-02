CAMP DAVID, Maryland President Barack Obama said on Saturday that Group of Eight leaders had "more work to do" when asked whether they had come to any decisions about how to approach the euro zone crisis.

"So far so good. We've got more work to do," Obama said in response to a journalist's question while the G8 leaders posed for a picture at Camp David, the U.S. presidential retreat in the Maryland countryside.

