CAMP DAVID French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday that G8 countries had agreed to continue supporting U.N. and Arab League special envoy Kofi Annan's Syrian peace efforts.

"I insisted that all the participants support Kofi Anan's mission so that observers can provide protection of the Syrian people from their leaders," Hollande said referring to U.N. personnel operating in the country.

(Reporting By John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau)