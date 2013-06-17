ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland President Barack Obama will announce more than $300 million in new humanitarian aid to address the Syrian crisis, with a little less than half going to Syria itself and the rest to neighboring countries struggling with an influx of refugees, the White House said on Monday.

Obama was set to announce the aid during a dinner with other leaders of the G8 nations, the White House said, noting that the money will be spent on food, medical equipment, water and shelter.

The United States has been the biggest donor of humanitarian aid during the two-year civil war in Syria, donating more than $800 million in total.

