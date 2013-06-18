LONDON G8 leaders failed to mention the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a final communique on Tuesday that called for an end to the bloodshed and peace talks as soon as possible.

"We remain committed to achieving a political solution to the crisis based on a vision for a united inclusive and democratic Syria," according to a copy of the final communique seen by Reuters.

"We strongly endorse the decision to hold as soon as possible the Geneva conference on Syria," said the communique, which made no mention of Assad.

G8 leaders also called on the Syrian authorities and the opposition to commit to destroying all organizations affiliated with al Qaeda.

